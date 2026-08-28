Gripen F Makes First Flight

Saab’s two-seat Gripen F made its first flight Friday, beginning the airborne test campaign for the Gripen E-derived fighter. The aircraft departed Saab’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden, at 9:40 a.m. local time and remained airborne for 40 minutes.

40-Minute First Flight

Saab chief test pilot Jakob Högberg and Brazilian Air Force test pilot Lt. Col. Abdon de Rezende Vasconcelos conducted the flight. According to Saab, the crew used the initial sortie to verify the aircraft’s primary systems and evaluate its initial flight performance.

The Gripen F will next undergo progressive envelope expansion. Saab plans to clear the aircraft’s limits for speed, altitude, G load and angle of attack in stages. Testing will also cover tactical capabilities and functions associated with the rear cockpit.

Brazilian Partnership

“This first flight represents an important step forward for both Saab and the Brazilian Air Force,” Lars Tossman, head of Saab’s Aeronautics business area, said in the company’s announcement. “Seeing Gripen F take to the skies is particularly significant for all the Swedish and Brazilian teams whose years of engineering work have helped turn this aircraft into a reality.”

Brazil is the launch customer for the Gripen F and participated in development of the two-seat model. Its 2014 Gripen contract calls for 36 aircraft—28 single-seat Gripen Es and eight Gripen Fs. Saab says more than 350 Brazilian engineers, technicians and pilots have taken part in training connected with development, production, flight testing and maintenance. The first Gripen F is expected to be prepared for Brazilian Air Force delivery after completing the planned flight-test and acceptance program.