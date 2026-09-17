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Air Force Considers Restarting C-17 Production

Production ended more than a decade ago.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Air Force Considers Restarting C-17 Production
[Credit: U.S. Air Force]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force is evaluating the possibility of restarting production of the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III as part of an analysis of future airlift requirements.
  • This option is one of several being considered, alongside extending the service life of existing C-17 and C-5 fleets or developing an entirely new aircraft with advanced capabilities.
  • Significant questions remain regarding the cost and practicality of resuming C-17 production, which ceased in 2015.
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The U.S. Air Force is considering whether production of the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III could be restarted as the service evaluates its future airlift needs. Air Mobility Command chief Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley said the option will be examined during an upcoming analysis of alternatives for next-generation airlift, according to National Defense.

Production Restart Studied

The review is expected to examine several possibilities for replacing or extending the service life of the C-17 and C-5 Galaxy fleets. Boeing closed the C-17 production line in 2015 after building 279 aircraft for the U.S. and international customers, although it has recently hinted at the possibility of resuming. No decision has been made to restart production, and Tulley said the cost and practicality of restoring the manufacturing operation remain open questions.

“Once we terminate an assembly line, can we ever bring it back?” Tulley told National Defense. “Does somebody store the machinery and the diesel and whatnot and bring that out? So, we’re asking that question.”

Air Force Weighs Alternatives

The Air Force currently operates 222 C-17s at 17 locations, according to the service’s airlift office. The aircraft remains the service’s primary strategic airlifter for moving troops and equipment. Current modernization efforts include replacement head-up displays, satellite communications and countermeasure upgrades.

The analysis could also consider a service-life extension or a new aircraft incorporating updated technology. Tulley told TWZ that the service is interested in future capabilities such as improved self-protection, greater network connectivity and potentially increased autonomy.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. I work and live near Long Beach Airport where MCDD built all the C-17’s. All the tooling for that program was destroyed and scrapped in 2015. All they have are the plans. Could the line be restarted, no, but it could be rebuilt. The question is, is the cost worth it? The C17 was and is still is the best in class mil air transport.

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