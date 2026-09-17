Aviation News Flight Safety

Laser Targets 737 at 34,000 Feet Over Wisconsin

Flight-tracking data points to an Air Canada 737 MAX 8 traveling from Montreal to Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Laser Targets 737 at 34,000 Feet Over Wisconsin
[Credit: Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing 737 flying over northern Wisconsin was targeted by a laser, prompting a local investigation that did not identify a suspect, with no reported disruption to the flight.
  • The FAA tracked 10,994 pilot-reported laser strikes in 2025, a 14% decrease from the prior year, and has recorded 337 pilot injuries since 2010.
  • While laser strikes are decreasing, the FAA stresses that any such incident poses a significant safety risk to flights.
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A Boeing 737 cruising at 34,000 feet over northern Wisconsin was targeted by a laser Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Minneapolis air traffic control notified local authorities after the crew reported the beam near County Highway E and Wadell Road in the Town of Bradley. Deputies contacted property owners but were unable to identify a suspect, according to the sheriff’s weekly report carried by Bluejay Radio. The aircraft reported no disruption to the flight.

Flight Data Points to Air Canada

Archived ADS-B data indicates the aircraft may have been Air Canada Flight 1275, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 traveling from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The aircraft passed approximately four miles southeast of the reported laser location at about 9:25 p.m. CDT while cruising at 34,000 feet. Air Canada, the FAA and the sheriff’s office have not publicly confirmed that AC1275 was the flight involved.

FAA Tracks Thousands of Strikes

Pilots reported 10,994 laser strikes to the FAA in 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year. The agency has recorded 337 reported pilot injuries since it began tracking laser strikes in 2010.

Laser strikes are decreasing, thanks to a strong pilot reporting culture that is providing the data we need for community engagement and work with local law enforcement,” FAA Associate Administrator Ben Supko said in a February FAA release. “But even one laser strike is too many when pilots have hundreds of lives in their hands.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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