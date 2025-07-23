Guyana Bolsters Air Force With New Tecnam STOL Aircraft

The Guyanese Defense Force has taken delivery of a Tecnam P2012 STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) piston twin. Designed for versatile operations, the P2012 will perform various missions including cargo transport, medical evacuation and rapid deployment of forces. Its adaptability to the terrain of Guyana, particularly in forested areas, makes it a valuable asset for the Guyanese military.



The STOL version of the Tecnam P2012 is especially suited to handle rough airstrips due to its short takeoff and landing capabilities: able to take off at 1,394 feet and land in just 1,181 feet when fully loaded. It can accommodate nine passengers and two pilots, enhancing the efficiency of Guyana’s operating force.



Registered as 8R-MAB, the aircraft was delivered in Capua, Italy, after an agreement was signed in May. Guyana’s President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was present at the reception ceremony and said that the aircraft, while not an attack model, will be used for evacuation missions, to resupply remote outposts and respond to emergencies. The Chief of the Defense Staff, Brigadier General Omar Khan, also said the aircraft will be used to combat criminal organizations associated with drug and arms trafficking in Guyana.



Still a relatively new military outfit, Guyana’s Defense Force was established in 1965 and consists of about 4,150 soldiers. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the Guyana Defence Force operates just eight aviation assets, including the new P2012 STOL. The aircraft is a welcome addition to an aging fleet that’s average age is 22.8 years.



The Guyanese president has shown a commitment of late in attempting to bolster his country’s aviation capacity in the region. Since 2021, the country has added 12 new aircraft to its fledgling fleet.