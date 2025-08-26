Hartzell Engine Tech Ships Prototype Electronic Wastegates

Hartzell Engine Tech has delivered its first developmental prototype electronic wastegates to multiple undisclosed aircraft engine manufacturers for functional testing, according to an Aug. 25 announcement from the Montgomery, Alabama-based company. A subsidiary of Signia Aerospace, Hartzell is known for its hydro-mechanical wastegates but is now advancing into electronic systems under its AeroForce brand.

The prototype wastegates are designed as a plug-and-play replacement for hydro-pneumatic units on engines equipped with Full Authority Digital Engine Controls (FADEC). Hartzell said it is also developing applications for non-FADEC legacy engines.

“The design intent of the AeroForce prototype is to maintain the current installation envelope and weight while reusing the existing, time-tested hot section butterfly valve and housing,” said Rick Quave, Hartzell Engine Tech vice president of engineering.

He added that the system features a single-point OEM electrical connection and a proprietary driver built to DO-160 standards for cross-environment applications.

Although electronic wastegate systems are widely used in the automotive sector, the technology is still new within the aerospace industry. The company noted several potential benefits for aviation, including the elimination of leak paths from oil hoses, reduced engine oil stress, and simplified setup.

The system is designed to integrate directly with FADEC for precise control, offering faster response to engine parameters and more accurate manifold absolute pressure regulation. With fewer components, the company plans to position the product as a solution to lower maintenance costs, enhance reliability, and improve stability while decreasing engine oil heat load.