Heritage Trail Revives Gloster Factory Legacy

A new heritage trail is being introduced in the community of Hucclecote, a district on the western edge of England, to recognize the aviation legacy of the former Gloster Aircraft Company. According to the BBC, the company produced roughly 10,000 aircraft before the factory closed in 1964, and the site played a central role in Britain’s manufacturing efforts during World War II. The area also hosted the first flight of the Gloster E28/39 in 1941, powered by Sir Frank Whittle’s pioneering jet engine.

The Hucclecote Parish Council developed the trail with seven information boards placed throughout the former factory grounds, now redeveloped for business and residential use. Each display outlines the site’s contribution to British aviation and shares accounts from workers who kept production moving through the war. The trail is scheduled for a formal opening on Jan. 30, with attendees expected to include Ian Whittle, son of Sir Frank Whittle, and Member of Parliament Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the BBC reported.

As part of the project, the council is asking former employees, or families with memories tied to the factory, to come forward to participate. Council vice chair Ted Stevens told the BBC that the council hopes to involve original workers in the unveiling ceremony. While few wartime staff may still be alive, Stevens said many who worked at the site in its final decades could offer valuable firsthand history. The council is encouraging anyone with connections to the factory to reach out and share their experiences.