Horizon Advances All-Weather VTOL Development

Horizon Aircraft is continuing development of its Cavorite X7 hybrid-electric VTOL as the company works toward certification for instrument flight rules (IFR) and flight into known icing (FIKI). According to the company, the ability to safely fly under such conditions are necessary for the aircraft to meet performance and cost goals for a range of targeted missions, including medical transport, search and rescue, and goods delivery.

The company said it intends for its new VTOL aircraft to include weather capabilities similar to those of many helicopters, but at a lower utilization cost.

“As a seasoned commercial helicopter pilot, I have experienced firsthand how known icing conditions can force delays, cancellations, and operational setbacks,” Horizon Aircraft Senior Technical Project Manager Vincent Hoog said. “I joined Horizon Aircraft because the technology on the Cavorite X7 provides a real solution to these problems, and its enhanced performance will be able to serve more people and communities worldwide when they need it most.”

The company said these constraints are especially important when considering use-cases in emergency response and other time-sensitive operations.

Horizon has begun work on an all-weather vertical propulsion project supported by a nondilutive grant from Canada’s Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology. The program will evaluate ice-phobic coatings, electrothermal protection and detection systems for potential use on the Cavorite X7.

The company said it currently is building a full-scale prototype and increasing engineering staffing to prepare for testing.