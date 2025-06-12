House Committee Advances Pilot Mental Health Bill

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the Mental Health in Aviation Act of 2025 on Wednesday, a bill designed to reform how mental health issues are handled within the aviation industry.

The bipartisan legislation—introduced by Reps. Sean Casten, Rick Larsen, Tracey Mann and Pete Stauber—seeks to reduce stigma, improve mental health resources and provide nearly $40 million over the next three years to support these efforts.

Established in 2023, the Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee (ARC) identified barriers such as stigma, fear, limited education and financial concerns that prevent pilots from seeking treatment. Its recommendations include expanding peer support programs, enhancing mental health education and creating non-punitive pathways for pilots to disclose mental health issues without jeopardizing their careers.

The bill has been supported by major aviation groups including AOPA and NBAA, both of which praised the House for advancing legislation that prioritizes pilot well-being and aviation safety. In a statement, NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said, “Addressing pilot mental health will improve the well-being of American aviators and the safety of the traveling public. We look forward to working with these members, the committee and lawmakers in the House and Senate to get this legislation signed into law.”