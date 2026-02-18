Aviation News Flight Safety

Iowa Bill Would Require Aircraft-Activated Lights On Wind Turbines

The FAA-approved sensors activate only when aircraft approach, reducing nighttime light pollution.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Iowa Bill Would Require Aircraft-Activated Lights On Wind Turbines
Photo [Shutterstock Flystock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Iowa House Bill 2081 proposes requiring all new and existing wind turbines to install Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems (ADLS).
  • ADLS would keep turbine lights off until an approaching aircraft is detected, aiming to reduce light pollution for residents while maintaining aviation safety.
  • The bill was introduced due to constituent complaints about constant blinking red lights from wind farms.
  • Industry concerns include potential delays and increased costs for retrofitting existing turbines by the proposed 2028 deadline, due to necessary regulatory approvals.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Pilots flying over Iowa could see fewer blinking red lights on wind turbines if a new state bill becomes law.

House Bill 2081, advanced by a House subcommittee Monday, would require all new wind turbines to include aircraft detection lighting systems (ADLS) and existing turbines to be retrofitted by 2028, though lawmakers are considering extending the timeline.

ADLS are sensor-based obstruction lights that stay off under normal conditions and activate only when radar detects an approaching aircraft. Proponents say the lights would remain on until the aircraft has passed and would also trigger if a sensor fails. They argue the measure would keep airspace safe while reducing nighttime light pollution for nearby residents.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the bill was introduced by Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour), who said constituents living near a recent Tama County wind farm complained about the constant flashing lights.

“People miles away from a turbine who don’t benefit economically from it are looking at a row of blinking red lights all night long,” Fisher said.

Industry representatives told lawmakers that roughly 27 percent of Iowa wind turbines already have ADLS installed, and most future developments plan to include the system. However, retrofitting existing turbines could take longer than the proposed timeline due to required FAA and FCC approvals, and costs could be passed to customers.

With the subcommittee advancing the measure, the bill now moves to the full Iowa House for further consideration.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE