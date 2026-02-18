Iowa Bill Would Require Aircraft-Activated Lights On Wind Turbines

Pilots flying over Iowa could see fewer blinking red lights on wind turbines if a new state bill becomes law.

House Bill 2081, advanced by a House subcommittee Monday, would require all new wind turbines to include aircraft detection lighting systems (ADLS) and existing turbines to be retrofitted by 2028, though lawmakers are considering extending the timeline.

ADLS are sensor-based obstruction lights that stay off under normal conditions and activate only when radar detects an approaching aircraft. Proponents say the lights would remain on until the aircraft has passed and would also trigger if a sensor fails. They argue the measure would keep airspace safe while reducing nighttime light pollution for nearby residents.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the bill was introduced by Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour), who said constituents living near a recent Tama County wind farm complained about the constant flashing lights.

“People miles away from a turbine who don’t benefit economically from it are looking at a row of blinking red lights all night long,” Fisher said.

Industry representatives told lawmakers that roughly 27 percent of Iowa wind turbines already have ADLS installed, and most future developments plan to include the system. However, retrofitting existing turbines could take longer than the proposed timeline due to required FAA and FCC approvals, and costs could be passed to customers.

With the subcommittee advancing the measure, the bill now moves to the full Iowa House for further consideration.