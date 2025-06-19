Is Your FBO’s Service Worth A Few Pennies More Per Gallon?

Aircraft operators might not like it, but some experts say lowering prices to compete with a new FBO on an airport is seen as a recipe for long-term failure, and is ultimately bad for customers. Rather, they recommend “staying the course” – maybe even raising prices – as the best strategy for maintaining an FBO’s profit margin and remaining in business for the long term.

This advice comes from bloggers John Entiknap and Ron Jackson, a pair of well-established FBO industry veterans writing in the most recent issue of Acukwik Alert. Acukwik is a legacy guide to FBOs dating back decades to when it was a printed pocket summary of FBO locations and services.

Entiknap and Jackson justify this seemingly counterintuitive advice on the grounds that an FBO’s better customers will show loyalty and recognize that reliability and good service are worth a fair price. The blog cites the 80-20 rule – 80% of an FBO’s business is with 20% of its customers. “Marginal” customers will flip over to the new operator to save a little money, but the majority of established operators will stick with the service provider that they know and trust. And even charging “a few pennies” more per gallon to make up the lost business is not as likely to ruffle feathers as some FBO managers might think.

Naturally, this theory assumes that the existing FBO has a good reputation to begin with. And it could be assumed that the theory might not apply to an FBO whose main clientele is of the transient variety.

“An exercise we recommend for all FBO operators,” the bloggers write, “is to keep track of fuel sales by customer name. Many will find that the 80/20 rule holds true where the top 20% of customers represents 80% of the business. With this in mind, an FBO should concentrate on this part of their business. We have found that the truly marginal customers are most likely to complain the most, cause a distraction, and disrupt valuable customer service resources.”