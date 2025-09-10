Aviation News

Joby and Uber to Integrate Services on Uber App

Integration marks step toward Joby’s electric air taxi launch.

Matt Ryan
Joby and Uber
[Credit: Joby]
Key Takeaways:

  • Joby Aviation and Uber will integrate Blade's air mobility services into the Uber app by 2026, allowing on-demand booking of flights.
  • This integration follows Joby's acquisition of Blade's helicopter business and expands their existing partnership.
  • The service will initially utilize Blade's existing helicopter fleet but aims to transition to Joby's electric air taxis in the future.
  • Joby plans to launch the service in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, London, and Tokyo.
Joby Aviation and Uber announced new plans Wednesday morning to integrate Blade’s passenger air mobility services into the Uber app by 2026. The announcement comes following Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger helicopter business in August.

Integration with Uber will soon enable passengers to order on-demand Blade flights directly within the Uber platform in several major metros. Joby said Blade carried more than 50,000 passengers across the New York metro area and Southern Europe in 2024, including trips to and from airports and other key destinations.

“We’re excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel,” Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in a statement. “Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead.”

Uber President and COO Andrew Macdonald added that the partnership reflects the company’s long-standing interest in advanced air mobility as a sustainable option for urban transportation. Joby has been working with Uber since 2019 and it also acquired the company’s Elevate division to advance development of urban air mobility tools.

Although Blade flights currently use a fleet of helicopters, Joby said Blade’s existing lounges and landing infrastructure will help accelerate the rollout of its four-passenger, piloted electric air taxi, designed to cruise at speeds up to 200 mph while generating an acoustic impact far lower than traditional helicopters. Joby plans to bring the service to cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, London and Tokyo in the coming years.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

