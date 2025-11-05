Joby Aviation Begins Final FAA Testing Phase

Joby Aviation announced Wednesday that it has begun power-on testing of its first FAA-conforming aircraft, part of the final stage of the FAA’s Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) process. The testing marks the start of extensive hardware and software integration checks to prepare for “for credit” flight testing, the company said.

The aircraft was produced under Joby’s FAA-approved quality management system. Joby pilots are expected to begin flight testing later this year, with FAA pilots scheduled to conduct their own tests in 2026. Each TIA aircraft will be constructed to match the company’s approved type design and will be inspected by FAA representatives.

Preparing for Flight Testing

“Beginning this aircraft subsystem testing is the culmination of more than a decade of focused engineering and certification refinements,” said Didier Papadopoulos, president of Aircraft OEM at Joby. “This is the moment where our intended type design, our manufacturing process, and our certification strategy converge into one physical asset.”

During TIA testing, Joby and FAA pilots will assess the aircraft’s range, speed, and handling through all phases of flight, including vertical takeoff, wingborne cruise, and hover. The process will also review maintenance procedures, pilot training materials, and the functionality of onboard systems such as avionics and propulsion.

Path to Commercial Operations

The data collected during the TIA phase will be used by the FAA to determine whether to issue a type certificate. Joby, based in Santa Cruz, California, plans to provide additional details during its third-quarter 2025 earnings webcast later on Wednesday.