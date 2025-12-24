JRBAF Upgrades Engine on Raffle Aircraft

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) announced that its 2025/26 charitable raffle aircraft, a Cessna 182A, will receive a powerplant upgrade from a Continental O-470 L to a factory-overhauled Continental O-520 F/TS engine. The change increases rated output from 230 horsepower to 280 horsepower and is being completed through a partnership with Continental Aerospace Technologies and Texas Skyways, the foundation said.

JRBAF said the O-520 installation will be completed under a Texas Skyways supplemental type certificate, which also extends the engine’s time between overhaul from 1,500 hours to 2,500 hours. Brad Damm, executive director of the Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation, said the additional power and longer TBO improve both performance and long-term value.

The engine will be overhauled at Continental Aerospace Technologies’ factory and installed by Texas Skyways before the raffle drawing scheduled for June 6, 2026. JRBAF said it will also cover the applicable federal prize tax associated with the aircraft. Proceeds from the annual raffle support the foundation’s efforts related to public backcountry aviation access, including airstrip maintenance, safety improvements, and pilot education initiatives.