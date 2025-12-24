Aviation News

JRBAF Upgrades Engine on Raffle Aircraft

Backcountry Cessna 182 to receive higher-horsepower Continental engine ahead of June 2026 drawing.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
JRBAF Upgrades Engine on Raffle Aircraft
[Credit: Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) is significantly upgrading its 2025/26 raffle Cessna 182A with a factory-overhauled Continental O-520 F/TS engine, increasing its output from 230 to 280 horsepower.
  • This powerplant upgrade, completed in partnership with Continental Aerospace Technologies and Texas Skyways, also extends the engine's time between overhaul (TBO) from 1,500 to 2,500 hours, enhancing both performance and long-term value.
  • Proceeds from the raffle, for which JRBAF will also cover the applicable federal prize tax for the winner, support the foundation's initiatives in public backcountry aviation access, including airstrip maintenance, safety improvements, and pilot education.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) announced that its 2025/26 charitable raffle aircraft, a Cessna 182A, will receive a powerplant upgrade from a Continental O-470 L to a factory-overhauled Continental O-520 F/TS engine. The change increases rated output from 230 horsepower to 280 horsepower and is being completed through a partnership with Continental Aerospace Technologies and Texas Skyways, the foundation said.

JRBAF said the O-520 installation will be completed under a Texas Skyways supplemental type certificate, which also extends the engine’s time between overhaul from 1,500 hours to 2,500 hours. Brad Damm, executive director of the Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation, said the additional power and longer TBO improve both performance and long-term value.

The engine will be overhauled at Continental Aerospace Technologies’ factory and installed by Texas Skyways before the raffle drawing scheduled for June 6, 2026. JRBAF said it will also cover the applicable federal prize tax associated with the aircraft. Proceeds from the annual raffle support the foundation’s efforts related to public backcountry aviation access, including airstrip maintenance, safety improvements, and pilot education initiatives.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE