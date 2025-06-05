New Airstrip Opens In Idaho’s Backcountry

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) has officially opened a new public-use airstrip at its Star Valley Ranch property in the remote southwest corner of Idaho.

Built over a three-day period with the help of Idaho Aviation Association volunteers, the 1,250-foot airstrip sits at a field elevation of 4,740 feet. It includes key amenities for visiting aviators such as a windsock, aircraft tie-downs, picnic tables, a steel fire ring, firewood, and an outhouse. The site also has dedicated aircraft camping facilities.

“Opening Star Valley Ranch to the public is a tribute to Jim Richmond’s vision of creating accessible, high-quality backcountry destinations,” said Brad Damm, Executive Director of JRBAF in a press release. “This new airstrip provides another exceptional location for pilots to explore and enjoy the rugged landscapes that Jim cherished.”

JRBAF’s mission is to expand public access to backcountry aviation for current and future generations of pilots. Star Valley Ranch is believed to be the most remote recreational-use airstrip in the contiguous United States, reachable only by air or via nearly 100 miles of dirt roads. The Foundation advises that only aircraft equipped for rough field operations attempt to land here, and pilots should have experience with mountain, canyon, and high-density altitude flying.

This marks JRBAF’s second public-use property, following the opening of 45 Ranch in the Owyhee Canyonlands in 2024. Both sites are located on Foundation-owned land and are open to the public for day-use flying.