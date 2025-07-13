King Air Crashes At London Airport

Authorities in the U.K. have released few details on the crash of a King Air B200 at Southend Airport near London on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft went down after takeoff and was headed for Lelystad in the Netherlands. According to owner Zeusch Aviation, the plane was configured for transplant and medevac flights. Zuesch Aviation is based at the destination airport. It is not clear how many people were on board and whether there were any survivors. The plane had arrived earlier in the day from Croatia.

Witnesses at an adjacent golf course ran to the scene of the crash but were unable to get near the wreckage because of an intense fire. The golf course was briefly evacuated, but events at a nearby rugby club were allowed to go ahead later in the evening. The airport was closed for the night and that canceled four EasyJet flights.