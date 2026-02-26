U.S. Laser Strikes Decline For Second Year

Pilots reported 10,994 laser strikes to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year. Despite the drop, the agency said the number of reported incidents remains a concern. The FAA said it continued outreach efforts and coordinated with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in areas that recorded the highest number of reports.

“Laser strikes are decreasing, thanks to a strong pilot reporting culture that is providing the data we need for community engagement and work with local law enforcement,” said Ben Supko, associate administrator of the FAA’s Security and Intelligence Organization. “But even one laser strike is too many when pilots have hundreds of lives in their hands.”

The agency said it has tracked 337 pilot injuries related to laser incidents since it began collecting data in 2010.

According to the FAA, the states with the highest number of reports in 2025 were California with 1,309, followed by Texas with 1,100 and Florida with 654. Illinois, Arizona, Washington, Tennessee, Indiana, New York and Virginia also ranked among the top 10.

The agency said individuals who direct lasers at aircraft can face civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation, as well as federal criminal penalties that include prison time and fines. The FAA encouraged pilots to report laser incidents and maintains an online tool that displays data by location and time period.