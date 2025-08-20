Lawsuits Filed Over Windowless Airline Seats

Class-action lawsuits were filed on Tuesday against Delta Airlines and United Airlines passengers who claimed they were charged extra for window seats only to be placed in seats without windows.

The complaints were filed yesterday in the Northern District of California and Eastern District of New York for both Delta and United, respectively. The lawsuits are seeking millions of dollars in damages for more than 1 million passengers, according to a report from Reuters.

Both complaints detail that some Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 aircraft have seats that are normally positioned by windows, but due to the placement of air conditioning ducts or electrical conduits, they lack the typical window arrangement.

Competitors like American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flag such seats during the booking process, saving customers from the misunderstanding of purchasing a product that doesn’t actually exist, a practice that the lawsuit alleges United and Delta fail to follow.

“When consumers purchase a window seat on United or Delta Airlines, they reasonably expect that the seat will have a window,” said Carter Greenbaum, an attorney whose firm filed the lawsuits. “Instead, for years United and Delta have sold seats that they have described as ‘windows,’ only to leave customers disappointed when they find a blank wall.”

The complaints assert that, aside from being an accommodation many passengers prefer, window seats can distract an antsy child or provide a greater level of comfort for those more prone to motion sickness while flying.

There are a number of third-party services online that airline customers can use to double check the pros and cons of each seat before they purchase, but Greenbaum said that does not absolve the responsibility of the airline to provide accurate information.

“A company can’t misrepresent the nature of the products it sells and then rely on third party reviews to say a customer should have known that it was lying,” he said.