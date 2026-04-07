Learjet Overruns Runway at Teterboro

A Learjet 60 overran runway 24 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Monday evening, leading to a temporary suspension of operations at the airport. Local WABC reported that the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m., and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department said the aircraft went off the end of the runway during landing.

The Port Authority said its Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting unit responded to the scene and that no injuries were reported. The New York Post reported that six people were onboard the midsize business jet and that the aircraft came to rest in an Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) at the end of Runway 24.

According to the Port Authority, the affected runway at Teterboro reopened at 7:30 p.m. after the airport was closed for about an hour. Information regarding the cause of the runway excursion had not yet been released.

The same Learjet 60 was reportedly involved in a runway incursion incident at North Eleuthera International Airport in the Bahamas earlier this year, in February.