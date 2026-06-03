Seized Stinson To Be Returned, Charges Dropped

Federal pressure appears to have ended a months-long standoff between the Red Lake Nation and Minnesota pilot Darrin Smedsmo, with tribal officials agreeing to return an aircraft seized after an emergency landing and dismiss all related charges.

Midwest Flyer reported the Red Lake Nation will release pilot Darrin Smedsmo’s Stinson 108 Wednesday and dismiss pending allegations stemming from an October 2025 emergency landing near Lower Red Lake in northern Minnesota. The decision follows intervention by the FAA, which reportedly warned the tribe that continued impoundment of the aircraft could trigger federal enforcement action and possible referral to the Department of Justice.

Smedsmo was flying from Roseau to Bemidji when his aircraft suffered an engine failure, forcing him to land on State Highway 89. Although the landing was completed without injury, tribal authorities subsequently seized the aircraft, citing a 1978 tribal resolution that claims authority over airspace above reservation lands and prohibits aircraft operations below 20,000 feet.

The case quickly became a flashpoint in the longstanding question of federal versus tribal authority over navigable airspace. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) repeatedly urged federal agencies to intervene, arguing that regulation of U.S. airspace rests exclusively with the FAA and that penalizing a pilot for conducting an emergency landing could undermine aviation safety.

Last week, the FAA formally demanded the aircraft’s release, maintaining that federal aviation law governs emergency procedures and airspace regulation regardless of tribal boundaries.

According to reports, Red Lake Nation is now preparing to rescind the 1978 resolution that formed the basis for the seizure. Midwest Flyer noted that tribal officials agreed the aircraft should not have been taken into custody following the emergency landing. After the aircraft is returned to service, Smedsmo said he intends to revisit the reservation and offer airplane rides to local Native American children.