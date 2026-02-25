Lockheed Martin Tests AI Combat ID On F-35

Lockheed Martin says it has successfully flight‑tested an AI‑enhanced combat identification system on the F‑35 Lightning II, giving pilots a new tool for sorting threats in real time.

The demonstration, dubbed Project Overwatch, marked the first in-flight test where a tactical AI model provided its own combat ID to the pilot’s display, according to the company.

The flight, conducted at Nellis Air Force Base, had the AI resolve ambiguous signals from multiple electronic emitters— a task intended to improve situational awareness and reduce pilot workload in contested environments.

Lockheed characterized the effort as bringing “6th Gen technology to a 5th Gen platform,” emphasizing the ability to reprogram AI models on the ground and make them available for subsequent flights. The capability builds on the F‑35’s existing sensor fusion network, which merges onboard and offboard data into a single tactical picture for the pilot.

The announcement comes as defense contractors increasingly emphasize AI-enabled decision support tools in response to evolving drone, missile and electronic warfare threats. Lockheed said data gathered during the Project Overwatch flight test will guide future development and integration.

The F-35 program currently includes more than 1,300 aircraft in service across 12 partner and customer nations, according to the company.