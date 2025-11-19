Loft Dynamics Widens VR Pilot Training

Loft Dynamics has partnered with technology firm Trifork to introduce LoftHOME, an at-home training kit designed to extend portions of the company’s FAA and EASA-qualified simulators to Apple Vision Pro.

Announced Monday, the system allows pilots to rehearse cockpit tasks and procedures in a three-dimensional environment that mirrors the structure of Loft Dynamics’ full-motion simulators.

“Our vision has always been to make the highest-quality pilot training safe and universally accessible,” Loft Dynamics founder and CEO Fabi Riesen said.

According to the companies, LoftHOME is built around a continuous training flow intended to link at-home VR practice with training-center sessions. Pilots can begin by reviewing checklists, system interactions and procedures in the headset environment before transitioning to a certified simulator, where the same software and layouts are used.

Instructors can join sessions remotely and pilots can also use the system as a post-simulator debriefing tool. The idea is to help reduce the time in potentially, and cost of, full-motion simulator training.

Trifork, which leads the project’s spatial computing development, said the collaboration provides a framework for applying immersive tools across different stages of pilot training.

“Immersive tools can create real operational gains,” Karan Yadav, CEO of Trifork North America, said in the company’s statement.

Other companies have previously introduced similar concepts, such as CAE’s augmented reality system that it said was also designed to supplement simulator training.

Loft Dynamics’ existing VR-enabled simulators are already in use in professional training contexts. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection selected an FAA-qualified H125 simulator for its Oklahoma City facility earlier this month, while PHI Air Medical became the first air ambulance provider to incorporate the company’s full-motion, VR-enabled level seven H125 simulator to its emergency operations training in October.

Loft Dynamics said pilot programs for LoftHOME with airlines and training centers are planned before wider deployment.