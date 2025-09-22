Aviation Mechanic Shortage Set to Worsen

A newly published report by the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) and Oliver Wyman reaffirmed a growing aviation mechanic shortage for 2025 despite comparatively high total certificate issuance.

According to the report’s findings, the FAA issued 9,013 new mechanic certificates in 2024—the second-highest total since records began in 1999—with the nation’s 208 FAA-certificated Aviation Maintenance Technician Schools (AMTS) producing about two-thirds of the new mechanics. AMTS enrollment rose 9.5% last year, and overall certification rates climbed to 63% as more schools embedded progressive FAA testing into the training cycle.

Even so, demand is accelerating. The North American commercial fleet is projected to grow about 13% over the next decade, and an aging in-service fleet plus high utilization point to what the report calls an MRO “super cycle.”

Despite steady gains on the supply side, the study forecasts a shortfall of certificated mechanics equal to roughly 10% of commercial aviation needs in 2025, or about 5,338 mechanics, widening in the near-term but easing to an estimated gap of 4,200 by 2035. The broader maintenance workforce deficit is projected at 17,800 personnel this year and more than 22,000 in 2027.

The average mechanic age is 54, and the share of veterans transitioning into civilian maintenance roles fell nearly 14% in 2024, with fewer than 10% of experienced veterans moving into comparable jobs, ATEC and Oliver Wyman found.

ATEC says about one-third of A&P training seats are empty even as many schools keep waitlists, a mismatch the report said is driven in part by attrition and faculty shortages. Examiner availability is also tight, the report noted.