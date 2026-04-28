Aviation News

Miami-Dade Weighs New Airport

Officials study expansion options as long-term demand projections rise.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Miami-Dade Weighs New Airport
[Credit: Colinmthompson | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Miami-Dade County officials are evaluating options for a second commercial passenger-focused airport or expanding existing general aviation facilities due to Miami International Airport (MIA) operating near 80% capacity.
  • This initiative is driven by growing capacity concerns, aiming to prevent delays, maintain competitiveness, and accommodate projected increases in passenger and cargo demand.
  • Three primary options are being considered: constructing a new airport or expanding Miami Executive or Miami Homestead General Aviation Airports for broader commercial operations.
  • Such projects are long-term, estimated to take 12-15 years for expansion or up to 20 years for new construction, with a funding strategy expected by early June.
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Miami-Dade County officials are evaluating the possibility of building a second commercial passenger-focused airport as capacity concerns grow at Miami International Airport, which is currently operating at about 80% of its airfield capacity. According to a report from the county mayor, the airport is approaching the threshold at which the FAA recommends expanding infrastructure to avoid delays.

“Capacity challenges could impact growth, create travel delays, and affect our competitiveness,” Miami-Dade Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez told Local 10 News. “We have to act now and plan ahead.”

County commissioners are considering three primary options, including constructing a new airport or expanding existing facilities such as Miami Executive Airport or Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport to incorporate broader commercial operations. The commission has directed the mayor to provide a funding strategy by early June. If approved, officials told local NBC 6 that it could take 12 to 15 years to expand an existing airport, or up to 20 years to construct a new facility.

The discussion comes as part of long-term planning efforts highlighted at an annual “State of the Ports” event, where officials outlined projections of increased passenger and cargo demand.

The airport’s $14 billion capital improvement plan aims to accommodate 77 million passengers and 4.2 million tons of cargo by 2040.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. This will be interesting to see what Dade county comes up with. Other than building in the swamp, there is no land open enough to build a new airport. NIMBY’s would probably stop any attempt at eminent domain to gain land. The other options to expand existing fields might work at Homestead, but who wants to drive that distance to Miami?

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