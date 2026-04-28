Miami-Dade Weighs New Airport

Miami-Dade County officials are evaluating the possibility of building a second commercial passenger-focused airport as capacity concerns grow at Miami International Airport, which is currently operating at about 80% of its airfield capacity. According to a report from the county mayor, the airport is approaching the threshold at which the FAA recommends expanding infrastructure to avoid delays.

“Capacity challenges could impact growth, create travel delays, and affect our competitiveness,” Miami-Dade Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez told Local 10 News. “We have to act now and plan ahead.”

County commissioners are considering three primary options, including constructing a new airport or expanding existing facilities such as Miami Executive Airport or Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport to incorporate broader commercial operations. The commission has directed the mayor to provide a funding strategy by early June. If approved, officials told local NBC 6 that it could take 12 to 15 years to expand an existing airport, or up to 20 years to construct a new facility.

The discussion comes as part of long-term planning efforts highlighted at an annual “State of the Ports” event, where officials outlined projections of increased passenger and cargo demand.

The airport’s $14 billion capital improvement plan aims to accommodate 77 million passengers and 4.2 million tons of cargo by 2040.