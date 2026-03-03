Aviation News

Tuition-Free A&P Program For High School Students Coming to Michigan

Jackson County initiative targets 2027 launch at airport-based maintenance school.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
A Michigan County is Building a Tuition-Free A&P Program For High School Students
[Credit: Shutterstock/industryviews]
Key Takeaways:

  • Jackson County Airport in Michigan is establishing an aviation maintenance school to provide tuition-free A&P training to local high school students.
  • The program aims to address a national shortage of certificated aviation mechanics and offer a direct pathway to well-paying careers for the community, particularly lower-income individuals.
  • Funded by a federal award and pending state funding, the 13-month program is slated to begin in September 2027 with adult student tuition also contributing to the independent nonprofit's long-term sustainability.
A county airport in southern Michigan is building an aviation maintenance school that would provide tuition-free A&P training to local high school students. Jackson County Airport–Reynolds Field, located about 40 miles west of Detroit, is seeking $300,000 in state funding to help equip and operate the proposed program. The effort follows a $500,000 federal award secured through Congressionally Directed Spending by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., to support startup costs including facilities and tooling.

The 13-month A&P program is expected to begin in September 2027 with an initial cohort of 30 students. Juniors and seniors in Jackson County high schools would attend at no cost while working toward earning their A&P qualifications. Adult students would also be eligible to enroll, with projected tuition set at $30,000.

Airport Manager Juan Zapata said the program is designed to create a direct pathway into the certificated mechanic workforce.

“It’s another trade school available here for the Jackson community, and most importantly, it’s a trade school that high school kids can go to at no cost,” Zapata told local outlet, MLive. “Jackson County has a large population that are lower income, and so we’re trying to help those individuals get into a well-paying career that’s not going to cost them.”

The school would operate as an independent nonprofit and is expected to sustain operations through adult A&P tuition revenue once established.

The initiative comes as industry groups continue to track maintenance workforce constraints. A 2025 report by the Aviation Technician Education Council and Oliver Wyman projected a certificated mechanic shortfall equal to roughly 10% of commercial aviation demand this year, citing fleet growth and retirements.

Zapata told MLive that aviation maintenance is “one of those aviation careers that are greatly in need throughout the United States,” adding that trained mechanics “will be able to find jobs all over the country.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

