Midair Collision Kills Two Student Pilots in Manitoba, Canada

Two Canadian solo student pilots were killed in a midair collision yesterday (July 8) near Steinbach (South) Airport in Manitoba, about 45 miles south-southeast of Winnipeg. Both students were practicing landings, one in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk and the other in a Cessna 152.

One of the victims was identified by her family as Savanna May Royes, 20, whose father is also a pilot. The identity of the second victim has not been released. Both are reported to have been pursuing careers as airline pilots. One was a relatively new student and the second was pursuing a commercial rating. It’s unclear as of now which was which.

They were students at Harv’s Air, a training provider with locations at Steinbach and St. Andrews in Manitoba. Adam Penner, president of Harv’s Air flying school, said, “We’re devastated. We don’t understand how they could get so close together. We’ll have to wait for the investigation.” Both pilots were pronounced dead at the scene by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Harv’s Air has been training students since Penner’s parents launched the operation in the 1970s. The school trains some 400 students annually and offers student housing on site. The airport has two runways, 3,112-foot Runway 18/36 (turf/asphalt) and 1,834-foot Runway 07/25 (turf). Canada’s Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.