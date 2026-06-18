Military Aviation

Air Force Awards Uncrewed Fighter Contracts

The service also selected six companies for mission autonomy software as part of its uncrewed fighter program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Air Force Awards Uncrewed Fighter Contracts
[Credit: U.S. Air Force]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force has awarded uncrewed fighter production contracts for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program to General Atomics (FQ-42A) and Anduril (FQ-44), four months ahead of schedule.
  • Six companies, including General Atomics and Anduril, were also selected for a six-year mission autonomy software contract pool to develop the aircraft's autonomy systems.
  • The CCA program aims to transform power projection and generate mass in contested environments, with the Air Force planning to eventually field approximately 1,000 semi-autonomous aircraft.
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The U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday that it has awarded uncrewed fighter production contracts to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Anduril for the first part of the service’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. The contracts cover the General Atomics FQ-42A and Anduril FQ-44 semi-autonomous aircraft and were awarded four months ahead of schedule.

“Collaborative Combat Aircraft change how we project power and generate mass in highly contested environments,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said. “Delivering this capability to our warfighters faster ensures our forces maintain the tactical edge required to deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary.”

The service also selected Anduril, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX Collins Aerospace and Shield AI for a six-year mission autonomy software contract pool.

According to General Atomics, the FQ-42A uncrewed fighter completed its first flight in August 2025, about 15 months after the company received its earlier development contract. The company said the aircraft’s modular design is intended to support integration of mission systems and autonomy software.

“This is an exciting day for our company and the nation,” GA-ASI President David R. Alexander said. “Moving to production on FQ-42A is the result of an extraordinary partnership and many years of investments between General Atomics and the U.S. Air Force. We’ve been preparing for this order, and manufacturing is already well underway.”

Anduril said its uncrewed fighter production contract includes an initial group of FQ-44 aircraft for testing, validation and eventual operational fielding. The company said the aircraft began ground testing in April 2025 and first flew in October 2025, following its prototype award in 2024.

The Air Force said it plans to procure more than 150 combat-capable CCA by the end of the decade and eventually field about 1,000 aircraft under the program.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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