Saab Lands $1 Billion GlobalEye Order

Saab announced Monday that it received an order for two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country. The contract is valued at 10.1 billion Swedish kronor, or about $1.04 billion, and calls for both aircraft to be delivered in 2030. Saab said it will not identify the customer due to national security considerations.

Business Jet Platform

GlobalEye uses aircraft from Bombardier’s Global 6000/6500 family as its platform. Saab installs its Erieye Extended Range radar, additional active and passive sensors and a command-and-control system designed to detect and identify airborne, maritime and ground targets.

Saab lists an operational endurance of more than 12 hours and an instrumented sensor range exceeding 350 nautical miles. The aircraft can operate from runways measuring about 6,500 feet, according to the company. A 10-meter Erieye radar antenna is housed in the structure mounted above the fuselage.

GlobalEye Orders Expand

“This order underscores our commitment to providing customers with mission-proven, multi-domain AEW&C capability,” Saab President and CEO Micael Johansson said in the company’s announcement.

Saab said international interest in the aircraft has continued to increase.

The new contract follows France’s December 2025 order for two GlobalEye aircraft. NATO announced this month that it would begin negotiations with Saab for as many as 10 aircraft, while Canada selected the company as its preferred supplier in May. Saab previously delivered five GlobalEyes to the United Arab Emirates.