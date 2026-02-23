Airbus Presents Rotorcraft Concepts For NATO Study

Airbus Helicopters has presented two next-generation rotorcraft concepts as part of NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capabilities study, the company said Monday. The proposal, developed with Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and MBDA, includes a conventional helicopter design and a high-speed compound concept intended for future multi-role military operations. Airbus said the concepts are designed to share common systems and training elements and to support long-term maintenance and upgrades.

The study follows a 2024 contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for concept work tied to a medium multi-role platform. Airbus Helicopters said its compound design draws on prior demonstrator programs and flight-test data, including work involving added wings and propellers to expand speed ranges and maneuvering performance. The company said the concepts are intended to align with NATO partners’ operational requirements and future mission needs.

“We want to ensure that Europe is in a position to propose a platform that will best fit our military partners’ needs in terms of affordability, operational efficiency and maximum availability for both the conventional helicopter and for the high speed rotorcraft,” Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said. “These two concepts are a basis to further exchange with our military partners on their vision and need for future military operations.”