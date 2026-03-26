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Brazil Rolls Out First Supersonic Fighter Built in-Country

A Saab-Embraer program leads to first supersonic fighter assembled in Brazil.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Brazil Rolls Out First Supersonic Fighter Built in Country
[Credit: Embraer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Brazil unveiled its first F-39 Gripen supersonic fighter assembled domestically at Embraer's facility, marking the first time such an aircraft has been built in the country.
  • This assembly is part of a 2014 program with Saab to acquire 36 Gripen fighters, with 15 of them slated for production in Brazil under a technology transfer agreement.
  • The event signifies a major manufacturing milestone for Saab, as it's the first time one of their fighter jets has been produced outside Sweden since 1937.
  • The program aims to transfer technical expertise to Brazil's aerospace industry, developing its capability to produce high-tech supersonic fighter aircraft.
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Brazil on Wednesday unveiled the first F-39 Gripen assembled in the country at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, in São Paulo state, marking the first time a supersonic fighter has been built in Brazil. The aircraft is part of the country’s program with Saab to acquire 36 Gripen fighters, with 15 of them set to be produced in Brazil under a technology-transfer arrangement.

The rollout was also a manufacturing milestone for Saab.

“This is the first time since 1937, when Saab was founded, that a fighter aircraft is manufactured outside Sweden,” Saab CEO Micael Johansson told Reuters.

Saab and Embraer said the aircraft will undergo functional checks and flight tests before delivery and will then join the fleet already operating from Anápolis Air Force Base.

The Gripen program in the country stems from a 2014 agreement between Saab and the Brazilian government covering 36 aircraft, including 28 single-seat and eight two-seat jets, along with industrial cooperation intended to transfer technical expertise to the national aerospace industry.

“The delivery of the first Gripen produced in Brazil represents far more than the completion of an aircraft; it symbolizes the strength of a partnership built on trust, long-term vision, and true cooperation,” Johansson said.

Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said the program is also helping the country to develop “the capability to produce a high-tech supersonic fighter aircraft.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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