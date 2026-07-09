Aviation News Military Aviation

ZeroAvia, Marshall Study Hydrogen-Electric Defense Uses

The companies will evaluate propulsion applications for military aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
ZeroAvia, Marshall Study Hydrogen-Electric Defense Uses
An existing ZeroAvia testbed. [Credit: ZeroAvia]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • ZeroAvia and Marshall Aerospace are collaborating to evaluate hydrogen-electric propulsion and power systems for future defense aircraft applications.
  • The partnership combines ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric technology with Marshall's expertise in military aircraft modification and integration.
  • This early-stage effort aims to prototype and evaluate how hydrogen-electric systems can offer benefits like greater endurance and lower thermal signatures for defense.
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U.K.-based ZeroAvia and Marshall Aerospace said Wednesday they are collaborating to evaluate hydrogen-electric propulsion and power systems for future defense aircraft applications.

The work will combine ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric propulsion technology, which the company has tested in flight, and Marshall’s experience in military aircraft modification, integration, certification and fuel systems. The effort is in an early stage and will focus on prototyping and evaluation before any decisions are made on deployment or operational use.

“This collaboration brings together complementary UK aerospace expertise to turn the potential of hydrogen-electric propulsion into real military capability,” ZeroAvia Executive Chair Christine Ourmières-Widener said. “Defense applications are already demanding greater endurance, lower thermal signatures and more operational flexibility, and we’re focused on proving where this technology fits.”

ZeroAvia’s ZA601 electric engine reached a separate certification step earlier this year when the FAA published final special conditions for the 600-kW engine, which the company plans to use in its ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain for 10- to 20-seat commercial aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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