ZeroAvia, Marshall Study Hydrogen-Electric Defense Uses

U.K.-based ZeroAvia and Marshall Aerospace said Wednesday they are collaborating to evaluate hydrogen-electric propulsion and power systems for future defense aircraft applications.

The work will combine ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric propulsion technology, which the company has tested in flight, and Marshall’s experience in military aircraft modification, integration, certification and fuel systems. The effort is in an early stage and will focus on prototyping and evaluation before any decisions are made on deployment or operational use.

“This collaboration brings together complementary UK aerospace expertise to turn the potential of hydrogen-electric propulsion into real military capability,” ZeroAvia Executive Chair Christine Ourmières-Widener said. “Defense applications are already demanding greater endurance, lower thermal signatures and more operational flexibility, and we’re focused on proving where this technology fits.”

ZeroAvia’s ZA601 electric engine reached a separate certification step earlier this year when the FAA published final special conditions for the 600-kW engine, which the company plans to use in its ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain for 10- to 20-seat commercial aircraft.