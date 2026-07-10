Military Aviation

Pentagon Lifts Apache Pilot Suspension After Beach Flyover

Eight South Carolina Army National Guard pilots were grounded while officials reviewed their low-level Fourth of July flight.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Pentagon Lifts Suspension Of Apache Pilots After Beach Flyover
[Credit: Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Eight South Carolina Army National Guard pilots were temporarily suspended from flight duties after flying Apache helicopters at low altitude during a Fourth of July coastal event.
  • The National Guard described the suspension as a routine, non-punitive safety review to examine the pilots' flight profile for potential violations.
  • The Pentagon, following advocacy from political figures, intervened and immediately lifted the suspensions for all involved pilots, though it was not specified if the National Guard's review had concluded.
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The Pentagon has lifted the suspension of eight South Carolina Army National Guard pilots who flew four AH-64 Apache helicopters along the state’s coastline during a Fourth of July event.

Guard Reviewed Flight Profile

The pilots participated in Salute from the Shore, an annual flyover that covers about 187 miles of the South Carolina coast. Videos posted online showed the Apaches flying at low altitude over beaches crowded with spectators.

The National Guard temporarily removed the pilots from flight duties while it reviewed their flight profile and any possible safety violations. Officials described the move as a routine, nonpunitive safety measure and said the pilots remained in good standing and continued performing duties on the ground.

Pentagon Intervenes

“Effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote Friday on social media. “Carry on Patriots.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday night via social media that the Pentagon would become involved. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Russell Fry also called for the pilots to return to flight status.

The Pentagon did not say whether the National Guard’s review of the flight had concluded.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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