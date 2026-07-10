Pentagon Lifts Apache Pilot Suspension After Beach Flyover

The Pentagon has lifted the suspension of eight South Carolina Army National Guard pilots who flew four AH-64 Apache helicopters along the state’s coastline during a Fourth of July event.

Guard Reviewed Flight Profile

The pilots participated in Salute from the Shore, an annual flyover that covers about 187 miles of the South Carolina coast. Videos posted online showed the Apaches flying at low altitude over beaches crowded with spectators.

The National Guard temporarily removed the pilots from flight duties while it reviewed their flight profile and any possible safety violations. Officials described the move as a routine, nonpunitive safety measure and said the pilots remained in good standing and continued performing duties on the ground.

Pentagon Intervenes

“Effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote Friday on social media. “Carry on Patriots.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday night via social media that the Pentagon would become involved. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Russell Fry also called for the pilots to return to flight status.

The Pentagon did not say whether the National Guard’s review of the flight had concluded.