Military Aviation Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Investigation Details February Growler Crash

Report cites runway conditions and human error.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Investigation Details February EA-18G Growler Crash
[Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clifford L. H. Davis]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed into San Diego Bay after its two crew members safely ejected, with the crewless aircraft surprisingly climbing to about 8,000 feet before stalling.
  • The incident occurred during a landing attempt on a wet runway, complicated by earlier fuel leak issues, a tailwind, higher-than-normal speed, and the pilot experiencing "mushy" brakes, alongside confusion from a tower controller's warning.
  • The Navy investigation ruled out mechanical failure, attributing the crash to human error combined with adverse weather conditions, specifically the pilot's failure to apply maximum braking techniques on a wet runway with a tailwind.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler that crashed into San Diego Bay in February climbed to about 8,000 feet after its crew ejected, according to documents from a recently completed Navy investigation.

The two-seat attack jet went down near Shelter Island following a failed landing attempt at Naval Air Station North Island, coming down within close proximity to homes, hotels and restaurants. Both crew members ejected safely and were rescued from the water within minutes.

According to the investigation records first reported by ABC 10News San Diego, the crew switched to a spare aircraft earlier in the day because of a fuel leak and later encountered separate leakage issues before deciding to return to base. The pilot told investigators he was advised of water on the runway and landed with a tailwind and higher-than-normal speed.

After applying the brakes, which he described as feeling “mushy or at least a bit different than normal,” the pilot informed the controller he would initiate a go-around, but a tower controller warned, “Not enough runway,” a call the pilot later said caused confusion in the cockpit. Moments later, approaching the end of the runway, the pilot called for ejection.

Despite the controller’s warning regarding the lack of available runway, the now-crewless aircraft became airborne, climbing about 8,000 feet before stalling and crashing into San Diego Bay.

The Navy ultimately ruled out mechanical failure, attributing the mishap to human error combined with adverse weather conditions.

“The aircraft was unable to safely stop on the runway due to wet runway conditions and landing with a tailwind,” Navy Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, told ABC 10, adding that investigators determined maximum braking techniques should have been used.

The Navy said approximately 85% of the aircraft was later recovered from the bay.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE