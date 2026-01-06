Investigation Details February Growler Crash

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler that crashed into San Diego Bay in February climbed to about 8,000 feet after its crew ejected, according to documents from a recently completed Navy investigation.

The two-seat attack jet went down near Shelter Island following a failed landing attempt at Naval Air Station North Island, coming down within close proximity to homes, hotels and restaurants. Both crew members ejected safely and were rescued from the water within minutes.

According to the investigation records first reported by ABC 10News San Diego, the crew switched to a spare aircraft earlier in the day because of a fuel leak and later encountered separate leakage issues before deciding to return to base. The pilot told investigators he was advised of water on the runway and landed with a tailwind and higher-than-normal speed.

After applying the brakes, which he described as feeling “mushy or at least a bit different than normal,” the pilot informed the controller he would initiate a go-around, but a tower controller warned, “Not enough runway,” a call the pilot later said caused confusion in the cockpit. Moments later, approaching the end of the runway, the pilot called for ejection.

Despite the controller’s warning regarding the lack of available runway, the now-crewless aircraft became airborne, climbing about 8,000 feet before stalling and crashing into San Diego Bay.

New footage released shows an EA-18G Growler jet crashing into the San Diego Bay this morning.



The two pilots ejected before the jet crashed into the water.



The crash caused an 80 foot plume of water and mud, according to a witness.



According to the San Diego Union Tribune,… pic.twitter.com/jGJDYehTYZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2025

The Navy ultimately ruled out mechanical failure, attributing the mishap to human error combined with adverse weather conditions.

“The aircraft was unable to safely stop on the runway due to wet runway conditions and landing with a tailwind,” Navy Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, told ABC 10, adding that investigators determined maximum braking techniques should have been used.

The Navy said approximately 85% of the aircraft was later recovered from the bay.