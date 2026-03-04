Military Aviation

Report: Kuwaiti F/A-18 Suspected in Downing of Three U.S. F-15Es
[Credit: Staff Sgt. Kevin Long | U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

  • Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles were reportedly shot down over Kuwait on March 2 in an apparent friendly fire incident.
  • New reporting suggests a Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornet was responsible for launching the missiles, possibly while responding to Iranian drone activity.
  • All six U.S. crew members aboard the F-15Es ejected safely and were recovered without injury.
  • U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed these details, and U.S. Central Command has declined further comment on the ongoing investigation.
New reporting indicates a Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornet may have been responsible for the downing of three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles over Kuwait on March 2. People familiar with the incident told Air & Space Forces Magazine that at least one Kuwaiti fighter aircraft is believed to have fired the missiles that struck the jets. The aircraft had previously been reported shot down in what officials described as “an apparent friendly fire incident,” according to an earlier statement from U.S. Central Command.

All six crewmembers aboard the F-15Es, including three pilots and three weapons systems officers, ejected and were recovered safely. Early statements from U.S. officials indicated the aircraft had been downed by Kuwaiti air defenses but did not specify whether the weapons involved were surface-to-air or air-to-air. Subsequent reporting has suggested surface-based systems are no longer considered the primary explanation.

A report by The Wall Street Journal said sources familiar with preliminary information indicated a Kuwaiti F/A-18 may have launched multiple missiles during the incident while responding to aerial activity in the area.

According to that reporting, sources familiar with preliminary information said a single Kuwaiti F/A-18 may have launched three missiles during the engagement. The incident occurred as Iranian drones were reportedly entering Kuwaiti airspace.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the information, and U.S. Central Command has so far declined to comment further on the incident involving the three F-15E aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

