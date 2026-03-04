Kuwaiti F/A-18 Suspected in Downing of Three U.S. F-15Es

New reporting indicates a Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornet may have been responsible for the downing of three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles over Kuwait on March 2. People familiar with the incident told Air & Space Forces Magazine that at least one Kuwaiti fighter aircraft is believed to have fired the missiles that struck the jets. The aircraft had previously been reported shot down in what officials described as “an apparent friendly fire incident,” according to an earlier statement from U.S. Central Command.

All six crewmembers aboard the F-15Es, including three pilots and three weapons systems officers, ejected and were recovered safely. Early statements from U.S. officials indicated the aircraft had been downed by Kuwaiti air defenses but did not specify whether the weapons involved were surface-to-air or air-to-air. Subsequent reporting has suggested surface-based systems are no longer considered the primary explanation.

A report by The Wall Street Journal said sources familiar with preliminary information indicated a Kuwaiti F/A-18 may have launched multiple missiles during the incident while responding to aerial activity in the area.

According to that reporting, sources familiar with preliminary information said a single Kuwaiti F/A-18 may have launched three missiles during the engagement. The incident occurred as Iranian drones were reportedly entering Kuwaiti airspace.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the information, and U.S. Central Command has so far declined to comment further on the incident involving the three F-15E aircraft.