Coast Guard Pilot Flying Kristi Noem Fired Over a Missing Blanket

A pilot was terminated and later reinstated over a personal-item mix-up.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Coast Guard Pilot Flying Kristi Noem Fired Over a Missing Blanket
[Credit: U.S. Coast Guard]
Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Coast Guard pilot was initially fired for failing to transfer DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's personal blanket between aircraft during a trip.
  • The incident occurred due to a necessary plane change caused by a maintenance issue, leading to the blanket being left behind.
  • The pilot was subsequently reinstated before the return flight because no other pilot was immediately available to operate the aircraft.
  • DHS stated Kristi Noem's personnel decisions aim "to deliver excellence" but provided no further details or policy changes regarding the incident.
A U.S. Coast Guard pilot who was assigned to transport Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired and later reinstated after a personal blanket was not transferred between aircraft during a trip. The incident, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, occurred after a maintenance issue required a change of planes. Noem’s blanket was not moved to the replacement aircraft, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. The pilot was told to take a commercial flight home following the mission, the report said.

The personnel action was reversed, though, when it was determined that no other pilot was immediately available to operate the aircraft for the return flight. A DHS spokeswoman did not address the specific episode but said Kristi Noem has made personnel decisions intended “to deliver excellence.”

Reporting from the Daily Mail cited the same sequence of events and noted the pilot’s reinstatement occurred before the return leg due to operational needs.

These flights were operated by the U.S. Coast Guard under DHS authority. The Coast Guard provides aviation support for departmental travel and missions. Officials have said such flights are used for a mix of administrative and operational purposes.

The department did not provide additional details on the flight, crew assignment procedures or any policy changes following the incident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

3 thoughts on “Coast Guard Pilot Flying Kristi Noem Fired Over a Missing Blanket

  2. If it was a personal item, the owner is responsible. Public servants need to learn to take care of themselves like the rest of us. Sounds like an entitled government employee.

