MOSAIC Rule Expected Tuesday

As expected, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will unveil the final version of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) that will greatly expand the pilot privileges and eligible aircraft in what was previously called the Light Sport category. Duffy is expected to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. in front of the EAA Membership Center. Although details have not been released, this version of the rule is expected to include many, if not all, revision requests from the various stakeholders.

The most significant revision request is an increase in the stall speed to 58 knots from the 54 knots in the first version of the rule. That will capture dozens of light aircraft types including popular Piper and Cessna models that would have been ineligible because of the speed requirement. We will have a full dissection of the rule in Wednesday’s Flash along with comment from industry leaders and analysis of its impact on GA.