MOSAIC Rule Expected Tuesday

As expected, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will unveil the final version of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) that will greatly expand the pilot privileges and eligible aircraft in what was previously called the Light Sport category. Duffy is expected to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. in front of the EAA Membership Center. Although details have not been released, this version of the rule is expected to include many, if not all, revision requests from the various stakeholders.
The most significant revision request is an increase in the stall speed to 58 knots from the 54 knots in the first version of the rule. That will capture dozens of light aircraft types including popular Piper and Cessna models that would have been ineligible because of the speed requirement. We will have a full dissection of the rule in Wednesday’s Flash along with comment from industry leaders and analysis of its impact on GA.
Here is hoping the stall speed increase to 59 knots is accepted. That really opens up the field of Mosaic aircraft, including some popular training aircraft.
Correction: 58 knots not 59 knots.
So what really is the benefit for type certificated aircraft? You still need an A&P to work on it. You don’t open access to Experimental Only avionics. On the pilot side, you don’t need a medical, but Basic Med is practically that already. I suppose for those considering getting into flying, that’s one less barrier, but non-career minded pilot starts are vary scarce and this might improve it to just scarce.
I’d be much more excited about a wholesale overhaul to A&P training and an expansion of Preventative Maintenance scope with appropriate training. This would solve a very real problem today.