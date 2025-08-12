Judge Issues Permanent Ban on Pilot

Nantucket Superior Court Judge Maureen Hogan has issued a permanent injunction barring longtime pilot and island homeowner Robert T. “Bob” Walsh from flying in or out of Nantucket Memorial Airport. The ruling, handed down Thursday, followed a multi-year dispute between Walsh and the Nantucket Airport Commission over what the airport described as “unauthorized activity” and repeated violations of no trespass orders. The court’s order prohibits Walsh from piloting aircraft to or from the airport or entering any non-public areas, except as a commercial passenger, according to the judgment obtained by the Nantucket Current.

The airport commission filed suit in February 2022, alleging that since 2018 Walsh had flown into the airport in “an increasingly erratic fashion” and disregarded operational restrictions. The complaint detailed incidents in which Walsh landed without permission, ignored access limits, and on several occasions taxied across grass areas or parked in unassigned spaces with limited clearance from other aircraft.

In its filing, the commission said the pattern of conduct “diverted airport resources” and posed safety risks. Walsh has denied many of the allegations, arguing the airport exceeded its jurisdiction and asserting that none of his FAA licenses, medical certificate or airport badge have been revoked. He told the Current he intends to appeal the decision.

Walsh’s history with the airport includes operating the former air charter service Nantucket Express from 2005 until its FAA certificate was revoked in 2020. Records show a series of safety and security incidents at the airport from 2018 to 2021, leading to escalating restrictions and eventual bans. The commission said the FAA was kept informed throughout, though the agency labeled the matter a local safety and security issue.

While some island residents have criticized Walsh’s conduct, others recall his past role in assisting patients and those in need of urgent transportation off-island, often without charge. “He often worked outside of the norms,” longtime acquaintance Bill Ferrall told the Current, “but he was a go-to guy for many people in crisis.”