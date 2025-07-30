Aviation News

NASA X-59 Begins Taxi Testing

Lockheed Martin's supersonic hopeful takes its first baby steps

Mark Phelps
Credit: Lockheed Martin / Garry Tice
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft completed its first low-speed taxi tests.
  • The tests focused on validating steering and braking systems at increasing speeds.
  • This is a key step in NASA's Quesst initiative to enable quieter supersonic flight.
  • Data from the tests will be shared with regulators to potentially allow supersonic flight over land.
NASA has announced its X-59 “quiet supersonic research” aircraft has begun taxi tests. While it’s a long way from Mach 1, NASA test pilot Mils Larson completed the first low-speed taxi tests on July 10 at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The movement represents the first time the experimental aircraft has moved under its own engine power.

In the next few weeks, the flight-test team will slowly increase taxi speeds, leading to the high-speed taxi phase at just under takeoff speed.

In the early tests, researchers noted how the X-59 reacted as it taxied. Engineers and flight crew members validated important early steering and braking data.

The work is integral to NASA’s Quesst (Quiet Supersonic Transport) initiative, aimed at validating that modern supersonic flight is possible – reducing the sonic boom to a “thump.”

At the same time, critical data from X-59 testing will be shared with U.S. and international regulators in hopes that NASA can validate acceptable noise levels associated with supersonic flight over land.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

