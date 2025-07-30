NASA X-59 Begins Taxi Testing

NASA has announced its X-59 “quiet supersonic research” aircraft has begun taxi tests. While it’s a long way from Mach 1, NASA test pilot Mils Larson completed the first low-speed taxi tests on July 10 at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The movement represents the first time the experimental aircraft has moved under its own engine power.

In the next few weeks, the flight-test team will slowly increase taxi speeds, leading to the high-speed taxi phase at just under takeoff speed.

In the early tests, researchers noted how the X-59 reacted as it taxied. Engineers and flight crew members validated important early steering and braking data.

The work is integral to NASA’s Quesst (Quiet Supersonic Transport) initiative, aimed at validating that modern supersonic flight is possible – reducing the sonic boom to a “thump.”

At the same time, critical data from X-59 testing will be shared with U.S. and international regulators in hopes that NASA can validate acceptable noise levels associated with supersonic flight over land.