National Archives Releases Earhart Digital Records

Initial release includes thousands of pages, but most Earhart records were already available by other means.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: NASA Archives]
Key Takeaways:

  • The National Archives has begun releasing over 4,600 newly digitized government records concerning Amelia Earhart's 1937 disappearance, following a directive from President Donald Trump.
  • These documents, which represent a "first step" in a rolling release, include search logs, correspondence, maps, and various reports from the Navy and Coast Guard's extensive search efforts, as well as speculative public letters.
  • While some material was previously available, Earhart's fate remains an unsolved mystery, with new expeditions, such as one planned by Purdue University, still aiming to investigate potential aircraft remains.
The National Archives began releasing newly digitized records tied to Amelia Earhart’s 1937 disappearance last week. More than 4,600 pages of records have been made public so far.

The move follows a directive from President Donald Trump in September to declassify all government material related to the lost aviator. Files include search logs, correspondence and reports—some of which had been available by other means for decades.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement reported by The New York Times that the release marked a “first step,” with additional documents to be posted on a rolling basis.

Much of the material covers the Navy and Coast Guard joint search that followed Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan’s final radio transmissions as they neared Howland Island on July 2, 1937. Alongside official reports are maps, telegrams and letters from members of the public. These range from assertions that Earhart was buried overseas, to one claiming insights from mental telepathy.

While Earhart’s fate remains an unsolved mystery, researchers have continued to investigate evidence. One such investigation, led by researchers from Purdue University, plans to embark on an expedition next year to investigate what they believe may be remains of Earhart’s aircraft.

