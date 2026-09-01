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Navy Seeks Carrier-Based Autonomous Combat Aircraft

RFI calls for two prototypes capable of catapult launches, arrested landings and carrying as much as 10,000 pounds of external weapons.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Navy Seeks Carrier-Based Autonomous Combat Aircraft
A U.S. Navy MQ-25 Stingray, an uncrewed carrier-based tanker. The Navy's new request is asking for armed autonomous combat aircraft designed to fly alongside crewed fighters. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Navy has issued a request for information (RFI) seeking industry proposals for its first increment of carrier-based Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), which are autonomous uncrewed aircraft designed to operate alongside current and future crewed carrier aircraft.
  • The Navy aims for two fully functional prototypes within three years, requiring them to be compatible with Gerald R. Ford- and Nimitz-class carriers, capable of catapult takeoffs and arrested landings, and meet shore-based certification.
  • Key requirements for the CCA include carrying four externally mounted weapons weighing up to 2,500 pounds each, an affordability goal of $30 million per aircraft, and a size footprint no larger than a fourth-generation fighter.
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The U.S. Navy issued a request for information Aug. 31 seeking industry proposals for its first increment of carrier-based Collaborative Combat Aircraft, autonomous uncrewed aircraft intended to operate alongside current and future carrier aircraft. The Navy wants two fully functional prototypes capable of meeting shore-based carrier certification requirements within three years of an agreement award.

The aircraft must be compatible with Gerald R. Ford- and Nimitz-class carriers and perform catapult takeoffs and arrested landings. Requirements also call for designs capable of carrying four externally mounted weapons weighing up to 2,500 pounds each.

The Navy has set an affordability goal of $30 million per aircraft and wants the designs to take up no more deck and hangar space than an existing fourth-generation fighter.

The aircraft would use the Navy’s existing MD-5 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System and support single- and multi-aircraft strike missions. Stars and Stripes reported that the program is intended to add range and weapons capacity to carrier air wings while supporting operations alongside fourth- and fifth-generation crewed aircraft. Industry responses are due Sept. 18.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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