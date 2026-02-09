Navy Draft Trainer Requirements Drop Carrier Touch-And-Go Requirements

The U.S. Navy’s new draft solicitation for its Undergraduate Jet Training System published earlier this month points to a future training aircraft that may not need to be capable of performing carrier-style touch-and-go landings.

Officials already confirmed last year that the Navy had done away with carrier landing qualifications as a requirement for student tactical jet pilots to earn their “Wings of Gold.”

Even so, this update to the requirements for the T-45 Goshawk’s replacement solidifies this move further. According to the Navy’s draft solicitation, the replacement platform will be built around an integrated training environment that includes aircraft, simulators and related instructional systems. Student pilots will still simulate carrier landings “to wave off” in the new aircraft, but field carrier landing practice to touchdown will be taught and practiced by other methods beyond the aircraft itself.

Solicitation Centers On Integrated Training System

The draft solicitation requirements describe a program that combines aircraft procurement with a range of ground-based training devices, including operational flight trainers, desktop avionics trainers and briefing and debriefing systems. Together, these elements are intended to function as a unified training structure supporting undergraduate jet instruction from initial aircraft operations through advanced preparation.

Within that framework, the training concept aligns with recent changes to naval aviation instruction that shift portions of carrier landing preparation away from the undergraduate phase.

Changes Influence Aircraft Requirements And Training Pipeline

By removing the need for routine carrier-style touchdowns in the trainer, the solicitation reflects a different set of operational demands compared with the carrier-capable T-45 it is intended to replace.

The program calls for aircraft and training devices designed to prepare students for follow-on instruction before transitioning to operational units.

The Navy has indicated that carrier landing experience will still occur later in the training pipeline, albeit in fleet replacement squadrons after graduation.

The draft solicitation remains subject to revision as the Navy continues refining requirements ahead of a future competition for the new training system.