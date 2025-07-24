Nearly 50 Presumed Dead In Russia Plane Crash

An Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft crashed in Russia’s far eastern region on Thursday killing 46 people on board.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Russian state news agency TASS, reported that the Angara Airlines-operated aircraft vanished from radar during its second landing attempt amid mountainous terrain and poor visibility.

The report noted the aircraft was carrying 40 passengers and six crew members. Preliminary findings suggest no survivors, and recovery efforts have been hampered by difficult terrain, including dense forest and swampy ground.

The aircraft involved in Thursday’s crash was reportedly about 50 years old, with its airworthiness certificate renewed in 2021 and valid through 2036. According to TASS, it had been involved in four nonfatal incidents since 2018, though specific details about those events were not disclosed.

Officials are examining both mechanical failure and crew error as potential causes, particularly given limited visibility during the approach. The flight originated in Khabarovsk and had a planned stop in Blagoveshchensk before continuing on to Tynda.