New York Helo Operator Commits to Beta’s Alia Aircraft

Beta Technologies announced today (June 26) that helicopter tour operator FlyNYON has committed to buy up to five of its Alia eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Land) aircraft. FlyNYON conducts charter and photo tourism flights around New York City. Terms of the commitment were not specified.

Beta sales lead Patrick Buckles said, “With its quiet, low-cost, and ultra-reliable profile, our Alia aircraft will help set a new standard in safe, customer-first operations as FlyNYON looks to continue expanding and innovating.”

The purchase follows up on a passenger-carrying demonstration flight earlier this month by a fixed-wing Beta Alia aircraft to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). This year, Beta has also flown one of its fixed-wing aircraft on an 8,000-nautical-mile demonstration tour flight across the United States.