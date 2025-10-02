NextGen Program Falls Significantly Short Report Finds

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NextGen program, launched in 2003 to revolutionize America’s air traffic control system, has fallen dramatically short of its promised transformation, according to a new report from the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) released on Wednesday.
The OIG report details that after more than two decades and an estimated $36 billion investment, the program has delivered only about 16 percent of its expected benefits.
“Overall, FAA has delivered a delayed, over budget, and less transformational NextGen than originally planned. Many challenges continue to persist even as FAA transitions to its new modernization plans in 2025,” the report stated.
The FAA’s NextGen offices are set to close in 2025, as mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. The aim of the OIG report was to explain the state of the NextGen program overall, to update on the status of key initiatives, and to highlight some of the major challenges and lessons that can be learned while the FAA is in the process of modernizing the air traffic control (ATC) system.
Among the key takeaways, the OIG report said that establishing realistic long-term goals and risk assessment would be crucial for the FAA if their new goals are to fare any better.
“In 2014, we reported on concerns that FAA’s NextGen plans were overly ambitious, and noted that FAA had yet to develop an executable implementation plan that addresses costs and technology development and integration,” the report stated. “As FAA embarks on new modernization efforts, developing realistic and achievable long-term plans, including assessing risks, will be fundamental to its success.
On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy continued his repeated call for another $19 billion in funding towards the new ATC system, on top of the $12.5 billion that was awarded earlier this summer.
So, after 22 years, we have an ADSB-out mandate, an ADSB-in that only works above 3000-5000 feet AGL in many areas of the country, and a continuation of the same FAA story decade after decade, mandate after mandate. The only outcome I can see, is now the FAA proposes to throw away centuries of see and avoid and navigation rights of way law and grant the right of way to half ton drones to share the airspace. Why is this permitted to continue?
The ADS-B mandate has become a real expensive joke, especially in the high traffic areas. The FAA ATC system has become so dependent on the IFR arrival and departure routes that when the weather even looks like a storm, traffic is shut down. Many times after a “weather” delay, when I get airborne I find little trace of any weather, and the frequency I am on is very quiet with little traffic. What ever happened to IFR? What about the reduced separation ADS-B was supposed to enable. 50 mile enroute separation? We could easily do that with the old system. The fact that the entire NextGen system is only 16% efficient really makes you wonder about throwing even more money at it. Now the ADS-B signals are being used to charge fees to owners and operators, and for taking even more airspace away from VFR operators to enable drone operations, things that were not supposed to happen. Even the FAA doesn’t want drones to broadcast ADS-B signals since the FAA believes it would overload the entire US ADS-B system. Now in Canada, they want to have ADS-B that is satellite based, not ground based, requiring a different antenna type for planes. What a mess ADS-B is becoming!