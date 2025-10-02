NextGen Program Falls Significantly Short Report Finds

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NextGen program, launched in 2003 to revolutionize America’s air traffic control system, has fallen dramatically short of its promised transformation, according to a new report from the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) released on Wednesday.

The OIG report details that after more than two decades and an estimated $36 billion investment, the program has delivered only about 16 percent of its expected benefits.

“Overall, FAA has delivered a delayed, over budget, and less transformational NextGen than originally planned. Many challenges continue to persist even as FAA transitions to its new modernization plans in 2025,” the report stated.

The FAA’s NextGen offices are set to close in 2025, as mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. The aim of the OIG report was to explain the state of the NextGen program overall, to update on the status of key initiatives, and to highlight some of the major challenges and lessons that can be learned while the FAA is in the process of modernizing the air traffic control (ATC) system.

Among the key takeaways, the OIG report said that establishing realistic long-term goals and risk assessment would be crucial for the FAA if their new goals are to fare any better.

“In 2014, we reported on concerns that FAA’s NextGen plans were overly ambitious, and noted that FAA had yet to develop an executable implementation plan that addresses costs and technology development and integration,” the report stated. “As FAA embarks on new modernization efforts, developing realistic and achievable long-term plans, including assessing risks, will be fundamental to its success.

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy continued his repeated call for another $19 billion in funding towards the new ATC system, on top of the $12.5 billion that was awarded earlier this summer.