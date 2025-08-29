No Injuries After Piper Aztec Accident

A Piper PA-23 Aztec made an emergency landing on a road in St. Lucie County, Florida Friday morning.

According to the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Department, at around 10:15 in the morning the pilot operating the aircraft experienced an emergency when attempting to land. The Piper’s front landing gear failed to properly extend, prompting the pilot to engage in a controlled landing near the 15000 block of Skyking Drive.

On Aug. 29 at 10:15 AM, a pilot safely executed a controlled belly landing after the front landing gear failed. The pilot, the sole occupant, was uninjured and exited the aircraft without assistance. Fire Rescue & Deputies responded. FAA does not classify this as a crash. pic.twitter.com/4vB90yNQvz — St. Lucie Sheriff (@stluciesheriff) August 29, 2025

The aircraft can be seen in photos from the incident mostly intact, with its nose facing downward, resting against the roadway, while the rear landing gear wheels appear properly deployed. The full extent of the damage to the aircraft is unclear at this time.

The pilot sustained no injuries as he was able to exit the aircraft on his own accord. No other passengers were reported on board at the time of the emergency landing.

The FAA is not classifying the landing as a crash, per the Sheriff’s Department.