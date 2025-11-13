Noem: $10K TSA Bonuses

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday announced that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers who demonstrated what the department considers “exemplary service” during the recent 43-day government shutdown will receive $10,000 bonus checks.

Speaking at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Noem said the payments are intended to help employees recover from missed pay periods and recognize those who worked additional hours to keep airport operations moving.

Nationwide Review Underway

TSA leadership is conducting a broader review to determine which officers across the country will receive the payments. Noem said tens of thousands of employees continued to report to duty during the shutdown, with many taking on added shifts.

I’m pleased to announce that under @POTUS Trump, we are giving a $10,000 bonus to TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond during the Democrats’ shutdown.



They guaranteed that America wouldn’t shut down – no matter how badly the Democrats wanted average Americans… pic.twitter.com/ssYGE2EzsT — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 13, 2025

“We’re going to continue to evaluate every single employee that helped during the shutdown and stepped up,” she told reporters at the press conference.

She did not provide any further clarifications on what metrics leadership will use to determine who receives the bonuses.

Noem said the department completed administrative steps late Wednesday to ensure the bonus payments can be processed quickly. She told reporters that employees should expect deposits in the coming days as the agency moves to restore regular payroll schedules.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have also both promised $10,000 bonuses for air traffic controllers for “distinguished service,” as the president put it. Duffy told reporters in Wisconsin Tuesday that the department would be reviewing employee records to see who worked through the shutdown.

Both men also said that controllers who called out could face consequences for doing so. Duffy clarified that the focus would be on those who called out consistently, and especially prior to missing a paycheck.

Looking Ahead at TSA

Along with the bonus announcement, Noem referenced several ongoing TSA initiatives intended to streamline passenger screening. Those include expanded deployment of advanced screening technology and the rollout of dedicated lanes for military members, veterans and families traveling with young children. She said the updates are aimed at improving efficiency for travelers while supporting officers managing large passenger volumes.

Noem said the department will continue working with TSA leadership to support employees and maintain security operations at airports nationwide. She added that the agency remains focused on meeting transportation-security requirements as normal operations resume following the shutdown.