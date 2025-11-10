Trump Threatens to ‘Dock’ Absent Controllers

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning, calling on all air traffic controllers to “get back to work, NOW,” following what he described as a “Democrat Shutdown Hoax.”

In the post, Trump said he is recommending a $10,000 bonus for “distinguished service” for those who continued working during the government shutdown. Meanwhile, others who took time off could face pay reductions, according to the post.

“Anyone who doesn’t [return] will be substantially ‘docked,’” Trump wrote, adding that those who wish to leave service should do so “with no payment or severance of any kind.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said early on during the shutdown that absent controllers could be let go, although he has since reiterated on several occasions that the FAA was already experiencing a shortage of around 2,000 to 3,000 air traffic controllers prior to the government shutdown. There is also a shortage of aviation meteorologists as well, among other roles. Duffy has also said that an increasing number are being driven away from the profession altogether as the shutdown drags on.

“You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering,” Trump wrote.

The statement follows Trump’s remarks last week that the federal government will issue contracts within six weeks to overhaul the nation’s air traffic control system. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, the president said “about four” major companies are competing to install a new nationwide system to replace what he called “antiquated junk.” He said the new program would involve replacing radar, software and communications networks as well as constructing new Air Route Traffic Control Centers.