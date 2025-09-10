NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Delta A330 Turbulence Encounter

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a new preliminary report detailing a turbulence encounter involving a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 on July 30. Flight 56 from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport following what the crew described as a “rapid” series of altitude changes near Creston, Wyoming.

According to the NTSB, 24 passengers were evaluated by emergency personnel upon landing, with 18 transported to hospitals. Two cabin crew sustained serious injuries, while five others suffered minor injuries.

Investigators noted the flight crew had discussed the potential for turbulence along the route during pre-departure briefings and initially observed only light cirrus clouds as the aircraft climbed. At flight level 370, air traffic control assigned the crew to a northerly heading. Shortly after turning, the aircraft experienced an overspeed event, disengagement of the autopilot, and a sequence of climb and descent cycles lasting about 2.5 minutes. Preliminary flight data recorder information showed vertical acceleration peaks ranging from 1.75 g to -0.5 g, with pitch variations of up to 10 degrees nose up and 5 degrees nose down.

The report notes there was a convective SIGMET in effect at the time with tops above flight level 450. Crew members declared an emergency and coordinated with dispatch while assessing onboard injuries. The aircraft itself sustained only minor damage to its interior.

The agency said cockpit voice and flight data recorder information is now under review in Washington, D.C., and the investigation will continue with the participation of the FAA, Delta Air Lines, the Air Line Pilots Association, and international representatives from France’s BEA and Airbus.