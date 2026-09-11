Oakland Police Officers Accused of Faking Checkrides

Two Oakland police helicopter officers have been indicted over an alleged scheme to falsify FAA checkride records.

Federal Charges

Officers Brandon Mart and David Mac pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a federal court in Oakland. Former FAA aviation safety inspector William Miller was also indicted. Prosecutors allege that the three individuals falsified paperwork for four checkrides between July 2023 and March 2024 that resulted in three credentials for Mart and one for Mac, according to a Chronicle report.

According to prosecutors, paperwork showed that Mart successfully completed a checkride in California even though Miller, who was the FAA inspector on test documentation, was actually in Lakeland, Florida, according to a digital timestamp. In another instance, prosecutors allege Mart received a temporary helicopter airman certificate from Miller without completing all necessary manuevers during a checkride.

Officers Placed on Leave

Mart faces conspiracy, three FAA fraud counts and two obstruction charges related to falsified records. Mac faces conspiracy and one FAA fraud count, while Miller faces conspiracy and four fraud counts. All three defendants were released on $250,000 bonds and are scheduled to return to court Nov. 30.

The Oakland Police Department placed Mart and Mac on administrative leave after learning of the charges.

“When an officer violates that trust, it not only undermines the integrity of that individual, but it also erodes the confidence our community has in the entire profession,” Oakland Police Chief James Beere said in a statement reported by the Chronicle. “I want my community to know that I take allegations of criminal misconduct against any member of OPD very seriously.”