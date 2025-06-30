Occupants Missing After Piper Crash

Key Points:

Authorities in southern Alabama are apparently still looking for the pilot of what appears to be a Piper Tri-Pacer or Colt found overturned in a field in Baldwin County east of Mobile. It is believed the mishap occurred in the late afternoon of June 26 but was not reported. When police arrived the next morning they found blood in the aircraft cabin but the pilot was nowhere to be found. Remarks by Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Tim Tyler suggest there were at least two people onboard. “It was flipped upside down and the occupants were no longer there,” Tyler said. “They apparently had walked away and were transported somewhere.”

The aircraft appears to have been seriously damaged in the mishap, with extensive wing, fuselage and cowl distortion. There was a report suggesting at least one occupant sought medical care at a hospital in nearby Florida, but Tyler said on Friday that his office had heard no reports. “I certainly have not heard from any area hospitals,” he said. “We were not called to the scene to provide any assistance,” Tyler said. “We were standing by but there was [no] need.” The FAA was expected to arrive on Monday and considers the wreck to be abandoned.