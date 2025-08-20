Oregon Studies Uncrewed Helicopter for Wildfire Mitigation

The Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. to evaluate the use of Yamaha’s FAZER SAR uncrewed helicopter (UAS) in wildfire suppression efforts. According to ODAV, the collaboration comes as the state looks for innovative tools to respond to increasingly severe and unpredictable wildfire seasons.

The partnership will explore how uncrewed aircraft systems can operate beyond visual line of sight in remote or high-risk areas to support early-stage fire response, particularly in light of new proposals to simplify beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations approvals, Oregon officials said in a statement.

“This is a forward-looking collaboration to understand how aviation technology—especially uncrewed systems—can augment our wildfire response toolkit,” said Kenji Sugahara, director of the Oregon Department of Aviation.

Yamaha’s gasoline-powered search-and-rescue FAZER can handle a payload of more than 150lbs and is capable of flight durations of up to 120 minutes.

The MOU does not authorize operational deployment at this stage, but stakeholders say the aim is to provide a framework for testing, input, and regulatory coordination. Early focus will be put on determining the program’s feasibility in light of evolving regulatory pathways, in addition to factors like payload integration and practical coordination with emergency response partners. Pending the outcome of early assessments, demonstration activities or pilot programs may follow.