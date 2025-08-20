Aviation News

Oregon Studies Uncrewed Helicopter for Wildfire Mitigation

State explores use of Yamaha FAZER SAR unmanned helicopter to support rapid-response operations.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV) and Yamaha Motor Corporation are partnering to evaluate Yamaha's FAZER SAR drone for wildfire suppression.
  • The collaboration aims to explore beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations for early fire response in remote or high-risk areas.
  • The focus is on assessing the feasibility of using the FAZER drone, considering regulatory changes, payload integration, and coordination with emergency responders.
  • The MOU is for testing and evaluation; operational deployment is not yet authorized.
The Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. to evaluate the use of Yamaha’s FAZER SAR uncrewed helicopter (UAS) in wildfire suppression efforts. According to ODAV, the collaboration comes as the state looks for innovative tools to respond to increasingly severe and unpredictable wildfire seasons.

The partnership will explore how uncrewed aircraft systems can operate beyond visual line of sight in remote or high-risk areas to support early-stage fire response, particularly in light of new proposals to simplify beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations approvals, Oregon officials said in a statement.

“This is a forward-looking collaboration to understand how aviation technology—especially uncrewed systems—can augment our wildfire response toolkit,” said Kenji Sugahara, director of the Oregon Department of Aviation. 

Yamaha’s gasoline-powered search-and-rescue FAZER can handle a payload of more than 150lbs and is capable of flight durations of up to 120 minutes.

The MOU does not authorize operational deployment at this stage, but stakeholders say the aim is to provide a framework for testing, input, and regulatory coordination. Early focus will be put on determining the program’s feasibility in light of evolving regulatory pathways, in addition to factors like payload integration and practical coordination with emergency response partners. Pending the outcome of early assessments, demonstration activities or pilot programs may follow.

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

